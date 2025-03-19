St Patrick’s Day gets the green light at local care home

Residents and staff at Barchester Hall Park care home in Bulwell celebrated all things Irish for St Patrick’s Day this week. The home was decorated with shamrocks and everyone dressed in green to mark the day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Held on March 17th, Saint Patrick's Day actually observes the death of St Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, but the day has come to be a huge celebration of Irish heritage and culture.

Staff and residents at the home marked the day by making shamrock decorations, learning some Irish words and phrases, learning Irish dances, and some residents visited Nottingham city centre for the St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every St Patrick's day in Nottingham, we have a big celebration with a huge stage in the centre of it all. They had Irish dancers, from Glendarragh Irish dancing school, Irish singers and there were plenty of people dressed up.

Mary Cox enjoying the celebrations in Nottingham city centre

General Manager, Jodie Rakhra said: “Our residents have all had a brilliant day, everyonehas enjoyed the festivities – I think we all agree St Patrick’s Day is the best of all the saints’ days! We had a fantastic time listening to Irish music and watching Irish dancing, we sampled some lovely Irish whiskeys too.”

Mary Cox, resident atHall Park care home said: “It has been a lovely day. I really liked making the shamrock decorations and visiting Nottingham city centre, brought back so many memories of living in Ireland, it was wonderful to reminisce about the trips we had all taken.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barchester Hall Park care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hall Park care home provides dementia care, residential care, respite care and short stay

For more information, please contact Jodie Rakhra, General Manager at Barchester Hall Park care home on 01159758752, or email [email protected]