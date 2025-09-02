Students gain coding confidence from Hucknall firm

Students learning with Loti-Bot

Hucknall-based global education resources provider TTS has donated seven of its innovative Loti-Bot educational robots to Ignite Hubs, a London-based charity dedicated to providing free technology education to children from disadvantaged and underrepresented communities.

Ignite Hubs delivers free coding and STEM classes in libraries that help students explore the world of programming and technology. The introduction of TTS’s own-developed Loti-Bots has added a powerful hands-on learning element to the sessions, enabling students to go beyond screen-based coding and engage with real-world robotics.

TTS, known for creating innovative learning tools for schools globally, designed Loti-Bot to make coding fun, accessible, and meaningful. Students at Ignite Hubs have been introduced to programming concepts through block coding and interactive features such as commanding headlights, sensors, and sounds.

When asked whether coding was something of interest to them, one of the students said it gave them “the strength to be an engineer”, with the majority saying they felt more confident and could now see themselves working with robots or on computers in the future.

The contribution from TTS has nurtured collaboration and peer learning, with Ignite Hubs students supporting and teaching each other as they explored what Loti-Bot could do. Looking ahead, access to Loti-Bots will equip young learners with the essential skills in coding and robotics, supporting both digital literacy and social mobility.

Lin Vong, Founder of Ignite Hubs, commented: “We would like to thank TTS for donating Loti-Bots to Ignite Hubs and for supporting students with programming.

“Our young learners were incredibly excited and had so much fun learning with Loti-Bot.”

Tanya Wilson, Marketing Director at TTS, commented: “We are incredibly proud to see Loti-Bot sparking curiosity, creativity and confidence in young people who might not otherwise have access to programming technology.

“Coding is a fundamental skill for the future, and we hope that our work with Ignite Hubs has inspired a future generation of technological learners.”