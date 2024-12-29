‘Tis the season to be jolly at local care home

Something has tickled Marjorie and Mary ha!!!!????

Barchester’s Hall Park care home care home, in Bulwell, got in the Christmas spirit by throwing a themed party for residents.

Hall Park care home’s Christmas party was in full swing with magician and games. Residents really enjoyed seeing the magic show up close.

General Manager, Jodie Rakhra said: “Christmas really is the most wonderful time of the year and our fantastic residents love to get festive so we’ve pulled out all the stops. It is so lovely to see them all getting into the Christmas spirit, it’s definitely my favourite time of year.”

Mary Bettinson and Marjorie Garlick, residents at Hall Park care home both agreed: “It has been a lovely day. It was wonderful to see everyone go to so much effort to get into the Christmas spirit. I really enjoyed the magician he was fantastic.”

Resident Mary and Marjorie enjoying watching the magic up close

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Barchester Hall Park care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hall Park provides dementia care, residential care, respite care and short stay.