Top ayurvedic inspired tips for wellbeing from Nottingham expert

Hyp Therapié

The start of a new year can be a turning point for the health conscious as many explore the idea of incorporating new positive habits into their lives.

Those striving to prioritise wellbeing and self-care can look to recommendations from ayurvedic wellness experts encouraging simple but significant changes that will have a beneficial impact on their lives.

From daily movement, to time to be outside, massage and making gut health a daily consideration, Hyp Therapié shares top tips for improving wellbeing.

Hyp Parkes-Smith, founder of Hyp Therapié in Nottingham, said: “Following ayurvedic principles is incredibly powerful and key to cultivating wellbeing and harmony in everyday schedules. Ayurveda – the ancient Indian system of natural healing focuses holistically on considering natural wellness for your mind, body and spirit, inspired by the ancient secrets of ayurveda.

“Born from a love of ayurvedic wellness and world travel, I’ve compiled my favourite suggestions for improving life through ayurvedic inspired tips and techniques that everyone can benefit from, and I believe it’s more important now than ever to take care of ourselves in an increasingly fast-paced world.”

1.Prioritise gut health:

The importance of gut health cannot be underestimated and making smart choices in terms of diet and ingredients will do wonders for your digestion, energy levels and the way your body feels. It goes without saying that fresh, whole foods should underpin your meal choices and ensuring they are seasonal and full of healthy fats, grains, fruit, vegetables and protein is very important to ensure digestion remains balanced and your body runs optimally

2.Move daily:

The benefits of daily movement for your body cannot be underestimated and as well as providing energy, strength and balance – physical activity is designed to calm the mind and support long-term wellness. Daily walking outdoors and yoga also align with ayurvedic principles, and these are ideal for keeping you strong alongside any other forms of exercise you choose – whether it be a walk in the park to swimming laps of your local pool.

3.Massage is powerful:

Massage has incredible benefits to the body’s psyche and nervous system – and can provide nourishing and calming properties. It comes in all forms, and it is important to speak to wellness experts to make the most of your healing journey through massage, choosing the right types, techniques and active ingredients for you. A massage using ayurvedic techniques is incredibly powerful and can detoxify, promote blood circulation, ease tension, improve mental clarity and reduce stress - so ensure you talk through your needs and wellbeing concerns with a good massage therapist of your choice.

4.Breathe mindfully and practice meditation:

Mindful breathwork and being present in the moment has great importance in terms of its effect on mental wellness. Breathing well will ensure oxygen is reaching all elements of the body and brain – improving focus and battling the mental fog that we all regularly struggle with. Coupled with meditation, mindful breathing can promote emotional resilience and harmony through calming the mind, give it a try and see the benefits.

5.Pick your bedtime carefully:

Sleep is vital and essential for your health and Ayurveda recommends choosing a sleep schedule that allows us to sleep early with the body’s natural circadian rhythm, waking early to synchronise with the natural rhythm of the day, making the most of it. This can help to ensure energy; mental clarity and it can promote hormonal balance too.

6.Be kind to yourself:

Being kind to yourself is one of the most important aspects of maintaining wellbeing. It’s so easy to get caught up in the hustle of daily life, striving for perfection, or being overly critical, but self-compassion is key to not just mental health but physical health too. When we’re kind to ourselves, it helps reduce stress, support emotional resilience, and promotes a sense of inner peace.