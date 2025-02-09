Tracey found with the right mind-set and support, she could overcome even the most daunting challenges

Tracey with 6 half stone gone forever!

About twenty years ago, my journey began with a diagnosis that would shape much of my life: fibromyalgia and osteoarthritis. The chronic pain that accompanied these conditions severely limited my ability to exercise. Despite the daily struggles, in 2017, I had a total knee replacement, i had to lose two stone to be able to qualify. Eight months later, I underwent the same on my other knee.

However, just as I thought I was regaining control, in 2020, life threw another curveball my way: spinocerebellar ataxia. The condition affected me massively, both physically and emotionally. In my struggle to cope, I turned to food for comfort, and my weight began to creep back on. One day, a photo of myself was the wake-up call I needed. I sat and cried, ashamed and embarrassed by how big I had become. I couldn’t believe I had let myself get to that point.

Determined to turn my life around, I joined a Slimming World group. I was the heaviest I had ever been at almost 19 stone. Despite my initial fears, I found myself in a group where I felt welcome and supported. I knew I had made the right decision walking through the doors. My consultant, made sure I felt welcomed and everyone was so friendly and supportive, I was with like minded people, it really made all the difference.While Slimming World couldn’t change my illnesses, it transformed my life and my outlook. By Food Optimising, I really can enjoy the foods I love. Just by making a few top swaps with healthier choices it makes it easier and sustainable. I didn’t have to feel like i was missing out on anything. Some of my favourite meals, like sweet chilli salmon, chilli, spaghetti Bolognese, and roast dinners, became staples in my new lifestyle. Slimming World gave me back my confidence, and I felt happier and healthier than ever. In 2024, I was crowned one of the groups Slimming World Icons for being inspiring and motivating. I went from a size 20-22 to a size 12-14, having lost an incredible 6 and a half stone, with just 10 pounds to go until I hit my target.

The health benefits were undeniable. I no longer needed medication for high blood pressure, and I felt proud that my children no longer had, what i felt like, ‘a fat mum’. The changes were not only in my physical appearance but emotionally and mentally too . I have promised myself I will never go back to the life I once lived.

This journey was more than just about weight loss; it was about finding me again. It was about finding strength and never giving up. Slimming World provided me with the tools and support I needed along with my determination. With the right mind-set and support, we can overcome even the most daunting challenges and become stronger, healthier, and happier.

If you would love to find out more just come along to Tracy’s Slimming World group at Ravensworth Road Methodist Church, Bulwell, NG6 8FN every Friday morning at 7:30am or 9:00am.