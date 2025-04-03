Trust to participate in Nature Recovery Rangers programme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nottinghamshire Healthcare has been selected by the Centre for Sustainable Healthcare (CSH) to participate in its successful Nature Recovery Rangers programme which the charity is expanding.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Trust is one of nine NHS Trusts taking part in the new Healthy by Nature project which will work with CSH to support the transformation of hospital grounds into thriving green spaces that support both wellbeing and local biodiversity. Following a successful pilot, the initiative will place dedicated Nature Recovery Rangers at the nine NHS Trusts, taking in 39 sites across England.

Alison Wyld, Executive Director of Finance and Estates and Sustainability Lead at Nottinghamshire Healthcare said: “We’re delighted to have been selected by the Centre for Sustainable Healthcare to take part in its Nature Recovery Rangers programme, which will help improve green spaces at several of our inpatient sites and benefit our patients, staff and visitors, as well as supporting local biodiversity. The programme will also complement the range of work already underway at the Trust as part of our commitment to environmental sustainability as detailed in our Green Plan. We look forward to working with the Centre for Sustainable Healthcare on this exciting initiative.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project is led by CSH’s Green Space for Health team who also manage the NHS Forest project, which has planted more than 133,000 trees across hundreds of NHS sites.

Nature activities

“Our pilot project showed that bringing nature and healthcare together creates remarkable benefits for everyone involved,” said Liz Rees, Green Space Director at the Centre for Sustainable Healthcare. “Over 90% of pilot participants reported improved wellbeing and agreed that the programme made their area a better place to live.”

The expanded programme will deliver a series of green space activities, co-designed with people using the space to ensure they meet specific local needs. These activities will be particularly valuable for hospital patients, staff and frequent visitors who might otherwise have limited access to nature. Key features of the project include nature-based activities designed for accessibility and inclusion, focus on areas with limited access to green space, and opportunities for social prescribing.

The initiative also supports the NHS's commitment to tackling climate change and improving biodiversity, demonstrating how healthcare settings can lead the way in community-based environmental action.

The project will begin activities in June 2025 and has been made possible with funding from the National Lottery Community Fund.