Try-ing something new: Nottinghamshire housebuilder offers free rugby starter packs to locals as England reach World Cup final

Redrow Midlands offers free rugby starter packs

A housebuilder in Nottinghamshire is aiming to inspire the next generation during the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

Redrow Midlands, currently building at Newton Garden Village in Newton and Redrow at Nicker Hill in Keyworth, is giving away free rugby starter packs to the community to celebrate the tournament.

The Women’s Rugby World Cup embodies the very essence of the game – strength, resilience and teamwork – and Redrow has launched its initiative in response to the growing enthusiasm for sport, recognising its power to unite communities.

The free rugby starter packs are part of the housebuilder’s broader commitment to building not just homes but also welcoming and inclusive neighbourhoods. By encouraging participation and raising awareness at a grassroots level, the scheme aims to help close the gap in visibility and access within women’s sport.

Now available for pick-up from any Redrow sales centre in Nottinghamshire, the packs include items such as a mini rugby ball, sports colouring book, colouring pencils, whistle and sweets to enjoy while watching the rugby.

Elaine Cartwright, Sales Director at Redrow Midlands, said: “Sport plays a vital role in bringing families and communities together, and women’s rugby is a powerful showcase of strength, teamwork and resilience.

“By supporting young women as they step onto the pitch, we’re helping to build confidence, foster connections and create a sense of belonging that lasts far beyond the final whistle.

“These sport packs are a simple yet meaningful way to inspire the next generation and encourage their passion for the game. We invite the Nottinghamshire community to visit their nearest Redrow sales centre and collect a free pack today.”

The rugby starter packs will be available while stocks last.

For more information about Redrow’s Nottinghamshire developments, please visit www.redrow.co.uk/locations/east-midlands/nottingham.