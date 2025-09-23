TTS hosts inspiring VIP event for global education partners

Distributors and education partners from across the globe were welcomed to Nottinghamshire for an inspiring two-day VIP event, hosted by educational resources company TTS. The event, which coincided with TTS’ 40th anniversary, provided a great opportunity to reflect on TTS’ successes as well as provide inspiration for the future.

The schedule combined thought-provoking talks, hands-on experiences, and plenty of opportunities to share ideas and strengthen relationships – all with the aim of advancing education and improving outcomes for young learners.

The event began on Tuesday evening at Sherwood Observatory with an exclusive screening of CAPCOM GO! The Apollo Story, which celebrated the achievements of NASA’s Apollo programme and the incredible innovation that made the first Moon landing possible over 50 years ago.

This tied in to a talk from Jo Hardy, Director of Innovation at TTS, on how light can inspire awe and wonder in children’s learning, which coincided with the launch of TTS’ Learning Through Light book.

On Wednesday morning, more than 50 distributor partners and special guests joined TTS at their Harrier Park headquarters in Hucknall for a packed day of training, workshops, and insights. Guest talks included a discussion on the Neuroscience of Learning Through Light from Dr Gemma Goldenberg and a workshop on building Inclusive Environments from Carol Allen.

From the TTS team, Gemma Koch gave an engaging talk on the STEAM approach to Programming, and hands-on training was delivered by Adam Marycz and Luke Milner.

Annamarie Hassell MBE, CEO of nasen, spoke on Supporting Children with Special Educational Needs. Annamarie also highlighted the new two-year partnership between TTS and nasen - a collaboration designed to further enhance the support available to educators working with children with SEND.

Overall, the event was a resounding success, combining professional learning with community building and showcasing TTS’ commitment to innovation and partnership.

Reflecting on the event, Ian Mackinnon, CEO of TTS, commented: "It was a privilege to bring our global partners together for two days of learning, inspiration and collaboration. Our mission is to give every child, every day, a reason to love learning, and we feel that our values have been shared by everybody we have spoken to at our VIP event.

“We look forward to working even more closely with our distributor and education partners and ensuring our resources are supporting children in their educational journeys.”