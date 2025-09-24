House of Guinness is almost here but when exactly will the episodes be out? 🍻📺

House of Guinness will be releasing very soon.

Netflix will drop the full first season all at once.

But when exactly can you watch the show?

Netflix is about to serve up the first pint from the House of Guinness. The historical drama is set to make its highly anticipated debut in a matter of hours.

The series follows the family behind the iconic brewing company in the 19th century. It is from the creator of Peaky Blinders, Steven Knight, who has also teamed with the streamer for a sequel to the hit Cillian Murphy series.

What time is House of Guinness out on Netflix?

James Norton in House of Guinness. | Ben Blackall/Netflix

House of Guinness will finally arrive on streaming tomorrow (Thursday, September 25). The wait is almost over, and it will be ready to be binged very soon.

The episodes will be released all at once and will be available from 8am British time. For viewers across the pond that is 3am ET/ 12am PT.

Who is in the cast of House of Guinness?

The show is set to feature plenty of recognisable faces when it lands on streaming later this year. Former Game of Thrones star Jack Gleeson has returned to acting and is part of the cast.

One-time favourite to be the next James Bond, James Norton is also set to appear in the show. Viewers will remember him from Happy Valley as well as ITV’s Playing Nice from earlier in the year.

Netflix has confirmed the main cast for the show. It includes:

Anthony Boyle (Masters of the Air, Manhunt) will play Arthur Guinness

Louis Partridge (Disclaimer, Enola Holmes) will play Edward Guinness

Emily Fairn (The Responder, Saturday Night) will play Anne Plunket (née Guinness)

Fionn O’Shea (Normal People, Dance First) will play Benjamin Guinness

James Norton (Happy Valley, Bob Marley: One Love) will play Sean Rafferty

Dervla Kirwan (True Detective: Night Country, Smother) will play Aunt Agnes Guinness

Jack Gleeson (Game of Thrones, In The Land of Saints and Sinners) will play Byron Hedges

Niamh McCormack (Everything Now, The Magic Flute) will play Ellen Cochrane

Danielle Galligan (Shadow and Bone S1 & S2, Obituary) will play Lady Olivia Hedges

Ann Skelly (The Nevers, The Sandman S2) will play Adelaide Guinness

Seamus O’Hara (Blue Lights, An Irish Goodbye) will play Patrick Cochrane

Michael McElhatton (Game of Thrones, The Long Shadow) will play John Potter

David Wilmot (Station Eleven, Bodkin) will play Bonnie Champion

Michael Colgan (Say Nothing, The Regime) will play Rev Henry Gratton

Jessica Reynolds (Kneecap, The Wolf, The Fox And The Leopard) will play Lady Christine O'Madden

Hilda Fay (The Woman In The Wall, Spilt Milk (forthcoming)) will play Sultan

Elizabeth Daulau (Andor, Wicked) will play Lady Henrietta St Lawrence

What is House of Guinness about?

Netflix has offered up the first look at its next big historical epic to start this week. Created by Steven Knight, House of Guinness is about the Guinness family.

The brief synopsis from the streamer reads: “Set in 19th-century Dublin and New York, the story begins immediately after the death of Sir Benjamin Guinness, the man responsible for the extraordinary success of the Guinness brewery, and the far-reaching impact of his will on the fate of his four adult children, Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Ben, as well as on a group of Dublin characters who work and interact with the phenomenon that is Guinness.”

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.

