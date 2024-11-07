A high number of Mansfield and Ashfield primary schools have been rated 'Outstanding' or 'Good' by Ofsted in the last three years. Photo: Getty ImagesA high number of Mansfield and Ashfield primary schools have been rated 'Outstanding' or 'Good' by Ofsted in the last three years. Photo: Getty Images
35 Mansfield, Ashfield and Hucknall area primary schools rated 'Outstanding' or 'Good' by Ofsted since 2023

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 7th Nov 2024, 15:58 BST
Updated 23rd May 2025, 14:32 BST
We have gathered the Mansfield, Ashfield and Hucknall areas infant and junior schools which have been rated ‘Good’ or ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted inspectors since the start of 2023.

Inspectors from education watchdog Ofsted visit schools across England to ensure the educational institutions are performing well and preparing pupils for further education and life in the community.

Each school is given a rating – outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate.

Here is a list of the Mansfield, Ashfield and Hucknall areas primary schools rated outstanding or good since 2023.

Mansfield Primary Academy on Newgate Lane, Mansfield was rated Good by Ofsted on September 12 last year.

1. Mansfield Primary Academy - Good

Mansfield Primary Academy on Newgate Lane, Mansfield was rated Good by Ofsted on September 12 last year. Photo: Google

The Bramble Academy on Oxclose Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse was rated Good on September 9 last year.

2. The Bramble Academy - Good

The Bramble Academy on Oxclose Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse was rated Good on September 9 last year. Photo: Google

Hucknall Flying High Academy on Shepherd Street was rated Outstanding by Ofsted on Juy 12 last year.

3. Hucknall Flying High Academy - Outstanding

Hucknall Flying High Academy on Shepherd Street was rated Outstanding by Ofsted on Juy 12 last year. Photo: Google

Cuckney Primary School on School Lane, Cuckney was rated Good by Ofsted on July 3 last year.

4. Cuckney Primary School - Good

Cuckney Primary School on School Lane, Cuckney was rated Good by Ofsted on July 3 last year. Photo: Google

