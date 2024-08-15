Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After a long-anticipated wait, year 13 students at The Holgate Academy in Hucknall – part of Diverse Academies Trust – were excited to gather to collect their A-level results.

With some brilliant individual successes, and an overall strong set of results, students werecdelighted to be able to celebrate their achievements and will now go on to pursue their career goals by taking up university places, apprenticeships or entering employment – or opting for new adventures by taking a gap year.

One of this year’s top performers was Bethany Sladden, who achieved outstanding grades of A*in maths, A* in biology, A in chemistry and A* in the Extended Project Qualification (EPQ) and it now be heading to the University of Warwick to study biochemistry.

Bethany said: “I am really, really pleased with my results.”

Holgate students celebrated great A-level results (clockwise from top left): Jasmine Lam, Bethany Sladden, Eve Taylor, Shannon Davis, Harvey Cotterill. Photo: Submitted

Jasmine Lam was also celebrating this morning after being awarded A* in Chinese, A in maths, B in photography and grade Cs in further maths and physics.

She has a place at Loughborough University to study maths and commented: “I’m delighted with my results, it’s what I expected.”

Another superb result was achieved by Shannon Davis, who achieved grades A, A, B and C in maths, criminology, physics and further maths.

Bethany Sladden achieved outstanding grades of A* in maths, A* in biology, A in chemistry and A* in the Extended Project Qualification (EPQ). Photo: Submitted

She has a place secured at The University of Nottingham to study physics and said: “I am so happy that all my hard work over the past few

years has paid off.”

Celebrations were also in order for Harvey Cotterill, who will now be looking at his university options through clearing after achieving fantastic results of Distinction* in digital media, Distinction in business, grade C in criminology and C in his EPQ.

Harvey said: “I’m so happy, especially with my results in digital media.”

Shannon Davis is going to the University of Nottingham to study physics. Photo: Submitted

Eve Taylor is off to Nottingham Trent University in the autumn to take up her place on the law degree.

With a Distinction in law, Eve said: “I am thrilled with my results.”

Henry Diamond, school principal, commented: “This is a hugely important day for all our year 13 students, and recognition of their exceptional hard work and dedication during their post-16 studies.

"Congratulations to them all – myself and everyone at Holgate are immensely proud of all that they have achieved and wish them the very best for their futures.”