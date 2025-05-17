All state primary schools in England where 100% of pupils are meeting government performance standards
- Primary school performance is often ranked by how many pupils meet a certain level in literacy and numeracy skills
- Last year, a little over 50 schools had all of their pupils tested hit this target
- They range from tiny village schools to larger city or town schools
- All of England’s regions were represented by at least a few high-achieving local schools
Primary schools have a critical job.
They are tasked with setting their young charges up with many of the social, emotional, and academic skills they will need to succeed throughout the rest of their time in education - and in the years beyond.
The Government released its performance figures for state funded primary schools in the 2023/24 school year back in December, highlighting just how successful schools across England’s regions have been at instilling their pupils with some of these basics. The key figure these performance rankings are typically based on is the percentage of each school’s pupils who completed Year 6 that year, and met the Government’s expected standards in tests or teacher assessments designed to measure three essential school skills: reading, writing and maths.
We’ve used this data to take a look at the state primary schools across the country that achieved the ultimate goal - having 100% of their pupils meet this important target. It’s an outstanding achievement for any school community, with just over 50 schools claiming this accolade in the most recent academic year.
While many of these schools were smaller, village schools with fewer students to get across the goalposts, some larger city town or city schools also made the list - including one with a class size of more than 130 Year 6 pupils. It is worth noting that some very small schools are also excluded from the official data, to protect the privacy of pupils.
Here are all of the state primary schools which had all of their Year 6 leavers hit this impressive mark last year, by region:
North West
- Broadbottom Church of England Primary School - Broadbottom, Tameside, Greater Manchester
- Crawford Village Primary School - Crawford, Lancashire
- Peover Superior Endowed Primary School - Over Peover, Cheshire East
- Yarlside Academy - Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria
North East
- Montalbo Nursery & Primary School - Barnard Castle, County Durham
- St Leonard's Catholic Primary School - Silksworth, Sunderland
Yorkshire and the Humber
- Eppleby Forcett Church of England Primary School - Eppleby, North Yorkshire
- Hoylandswaine Primary School - Hoylandswaine, Barnsley, South Yorkshire
- Naburn Church of England Primary School - Naburn, North Yorkshire
- Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School - Northallerton, North Yorkshire
- Skidby Church of England Primary School - Skidby, East Yorkshire
West Midlands
- Dilhorne Endowed CofE Primary School - Dilhorne, Staffordshire
- Haughton St Giles CofE Primary Academy - Haughton, Staffordshire
- Mappleborough Green CofE Primary School - Mappleborough Green, Warwickshire
- Needwood CofE Primary School - Newborough, Staffordshire
- St Anne's Catholic Primary School - Streetly, Walsall
- St John's Catholic Primary School - Great Haywood, Staffordshire
- St Mary's Catholic Primary School - Henley-in-Arden, Warwickshire
- St Mary's Primary School - Dilwyn, Herefordshire
- Woodseaves CE Primary Academy - Woodseaves, Staffordshire
East Midlands
- Greatworth Primary School - Greatworth, West Northamptonshire
- Helmdon Primary School - Helmdon, West Northamptonshire
- John Blow Primary School - Collingham, Nottinghamshire
- Longford CofE Primary School - Longford, Derbyshire
- Quadring Cowley & Brown's Primary School - Quadring, Lincolnshire
- Redhill Primary School - Ockbrook, Derbyshire
- Swithland St Leonard's Church of England Primary School - Swithland, Leicestershire
- Wessington Primary School - Wessington, Derbyshire
East of England
- Ditchingham Church of England Primary Academy - Ditchingham, Norfolk
- Harvey Road Primary School - Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire
- Little Gaddesden Church of England Primary School - Little Gaddesden, Hertfordshire
- St Thomas More's Catholic Primary School - Colchester, Essex
- Stambridge Primary School - Stambridge, Essex
- Surlingham Primary School - Surlingham, Norfolk
South West
- Combe St Nicholas Church of England Primary School - Combe St Nicholas, Somerset
- Freshford Church School - Freshford, Somerset
- Meysey Hampton Church of England Primary School - Meysey Hampton, Gloucestershire
- Stanton St Quintin Primary and Nursery School - Stanton St Quintin, Wiltshire
- Stockland Church of England Primary Academy - Stockland, Devon
- Temple Guiting Church of England School - Temple Guiting, Gloucestershire
- Upottery Primary School - Upottery, Devon
Greater London
- Benedict Academy - Mitcham, Merton
- Christ Church Primary School - Hampstead, Camden
- Hampden Gurney CofE Primary School - Marylebone, Westminster
- Simon Marks Jewish Primary School - Hackney
- St Mary's Bryanston Square CofE School - Marylebone, Westminster
South East
- Hornton Primary School - Hornton, Oxfordshire
- Ickford School - Ickford, Buckinghamshire
- Longworth Primary School - Longworth, Oxfordshire
- Lowbrook Academy - Maidenhead, Berkshire
- Preston Candover Church of England Primary School - Preston Candover, Hampshire
- South Farnham School - Farnham, Surrey
- Stelling Minnis Church of England Primary School - Stelling Minnis, Kent
If you have an education story to share, we’d love to hear from you. You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.