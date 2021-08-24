All the term and holiday dates for the new school year in Nottinghamshire

The new school year is just around the corner and that means planning around term dates again for family holidays and special events to avoid clashing with vital classroom time.

By John Smith
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 8:00 am

Here are all the dates you need for Nottinghamshire County Council area schools.

Autumn term 2021

Schools open: Tuesday, August 31, 2020.

Half term: Monday, October 18 to Friday, October 29.

Schools close: Friday, December 17.

Spring term 2022

Schools open: Tuesday, January 4.

Half-term: Monday, February 15 to Friday, February 19.

Spring break: Monday, April 4, to Monday, April 18.

Summer term 2022

Schools open: Tuesday, April 19

Half-term: Monday, May 30 to Friday, June 3.

Late Spring Bank Holiday: Thursday, June 2.

Queen's Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday: Friday, June 3.

Schools close: Wednesday, July 27.

Nottingham City Council area schools

Autumn term 2021

Schools open: Wednesday, September 1.

Half-term: Monday, October 19 to Friday, October 29.

Schools close: Friday, December 17.

Spring term 2022

Schools open: Tuesday, January 4.

Half term: Monday 14 February to Friday 18 February

Schools close: Friday, April 1.

Easter weekend: Friday, April 15 to Monday, April 18.

Summer term 2022

Schools open: Tuesday, April 19

May Day Bank Holiday: Monday, May 2.

Half term: Monday, May 30 to Friday, June 3.

Schools close: Wednesday, July 27.

Foundation, trust, voluntary aided schools and academies are responsible for setting their own term dates, and can vary from the dates set for local authority-maintained schools.

As a result please check directly with academy schools or check their websites for any updates to their 2021-22 calendar.