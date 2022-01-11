Annesley school pupils get a friendly visit from the police

Officers from Ashfield Police took time out from tackling crime to pay a visit to staff and pupils at Annesley Primary School.

By John Smith
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 4:58 pm

Posting on their Facebook page, Ashfield Police said: “The reception years at the school have been completing a project on all the emergency services, so a visit from the local constabulary was a real bonus for them.

“All of the staff and children were all very engaging and fully appreciated the visit.”

Officers from Ashfield Police visited Annesley Primary School
