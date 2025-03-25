Archway Learning Trust leading the way for young carers with Landmark Accreditation

Bluecoat Primary Academy, a Bilborough school, has been officially recognised as a Young Carers Accredited School, marking a significant step in its commitment to supporting young carers within its community, and the first of 10 Archway Learning Trust Schools to receive the accreditation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Accreditation from the Carer’s Federation is the gold standard of its kind, with Archway Learning Trust the first of its organisation type in the country to apply for Trust-wide accreditation. The accreditation, awarded by the Carers Federation, acknowledges the school’s structured approach to identifying and assisting pupils who take on caring responsibilities at home.

The rigorous accreditation process required the school to develop a comprehensive Young Carers Development Plan, ensuring that key criteria were met. This included appointing a designated Young Carers Champion, providing staff training to raise awareness, establishing robust referral systems, and strengthening partnerships with external organisations. Over a period of seven months, Bluecoat Primary gathered extensive evidence of its efforts before presenting its case to the Carers Federation. The process culminated in an in-depth review, leading to the confirmation of the school’s accreditation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans are in place for every one of the 10 schools which are part of Archway Learning Trust to gain accreditation this year, to support those moving from primary to secondary school. Within Bluecoat Primary Academy there are 19 children who have been identified as Young Carers.

Bluecoat Primary Headteacher Ben Jackson(L) and Safeguarding Lead Kathryn Brown (R) with several young carers

Kathryn Brown, Designated Safeguarding Lead and Young Carers’ Champion at Bluecoat Primary Academy, emphasised the significance of this achievement: “We are incredibly proud to have received this accreditation, but for us, this is just the beginning. We recognise the immense challenges that young carers face, and we are committed to ensuring they feel seen, supported, and valued. Our goal is to create a nurturing environment where these children can thrive both academically and personally.”

Young carers often juggle responsibilities that go far beyond their years, balancing school life with caring for parents or siblings who may have physical disabilities, chronic illnesses, or mental health conditions. Many also live in households affected by substance misuse or financial hardship, placing additional pressures on their daily lives. Recognising these struggles, Bluecoat Primary has taken proactive steps to provide structured support.

A Young Carers Steering Group has been established to give young carers a voice, ensuring they have a say in shaping the support available to them. The school has also introduced initiatives such as respite activities, special outings, and plans for a lunchtime or after-school club where young carers can take a break from their responsibilities and focus on themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school’s commitment extends beyond its own walls, with strong links established with Tuvida Young Carers Nottinghamshire. Through this partnership, students are referred for additional support, including weekend activities and well-being outings. Staff engagement has also been crucial, with training sessions raising awareness and leading to an outpouring of support from teachers. Many staff members have even shared their own experiences as former young carers, reinforcing the importance of such initiatives.

Sian Hampton, CEO of Archway Learning Trust, praised the school’s dedication: “Bluecoat Primary Academy has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to its young carers, and this accreditation is a testament to the incredible work being done. We firmly believe that no child should face these challenges alone, and this initiative ensures that our young carers receive the understanding and support they deserve.”

Looking ahead, Bluecoat Primary aims to expand its programme and ensure continuity of care as young carers transition through different educational stages. With all schools within Archway Learning Trust to achieve accreditation this year, the Trust will create a network of support that follows its students throughout their academic journey.

With Young Carers Awareness Day approaching on March 12th, the school plans to use the occasion to highlight the importance of recognising and supporting young carers. By fostering an environment of kindness, resilience, and understanding, Bluecoat Primary Academy is addressing the challenges young carers face and celebrating their strength, compassion, and the invaluable role they play in their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bluecoat Primary Academy is part of Archway Learning Trust, a Multi-Academy Trust (MAT) with 10 academies across Nottingham, Derby and Derbyshire. It is Nottingham’s biggest MAT, educating one third of Nottingham’s children.