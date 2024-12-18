Broomhill Junior School in Hucknall is officially one of the best in Nottingham

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 18th Dec 2024, 09:35 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Broomhill Junior School in Hucknall has been officially declared one the best in the county.

The school, on Broomhill Road, has been named the fourth-best primary school in the whole of Nottinghamshire in the 2025 Sunday Times Parent Power rankings.

The rankings are produced each year and are judged on a school’s attainment for the previous, principally it’s SATs results and from that, the figures showed Broomhill to be number four for the whole of Nottinghamshire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Andrew Beckinsale-Yates, head teacher, described the school’s achievement as ‘amazing’.

Broomhill School head Andrew Beckinsale-Yates and pupils celebrate their achievement of being named the fourth best in Nottinghamshire. Photo: Brian Eyreplaceholder image
Broomhill School head Andrew Beckinsale-Yates and pupils celebrate their achievement of being named the fourth best in Nottinghamshire. Photo: Brian Eyre

He said: “When I got the news I was so incredibly proud.

"I’m always proud to be a teacher at Broomhill but this makes me particularly proud to see all the hard work by the staff, pupils and governors being recognised in this way.

placeholder image
Read More
Heroic Hucknall children save dad's life after bonfire rages out of control

“Our area that we serve is in top five per cent most deprived wards nationally, so it’s a tough area we’re in and so get this achievement is nothing short of amazing.”

Mr Beckinsale-Yates put the school’s success down to old-fahsioned hard work, care and staff who were good at their job and ‘genuinely care about the children they teach at Broomhill’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He continued: “Although this ranking is based on just the SATs, it proves that we are a good school and solidly good school at that.”

It continues what is an exciting time for the school with the site set to get a new £10m building built and ready for use in the next two to three years.

Mr Becksinsale-Yates said: “I’ve been at Broomhill 30 years now and it’s always been an amazing place to be, there’s a real family feel about the place and the children who come here flourish.

"It’s not just about the SATs scores, it’s about developing the whole child and that’s what we’ve got here, we are a happy school and, more importantly, we’re an all-inclusive happy school.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"You sort of know yourself when you’re going a good job, when things are going well, when you’re out and about as you keep your finger on the pulse.

“But to be acknowledged externally, it just gives yout that boost and gives staff a boost because it’s hard being a teacher at present because you plenty of kicks from all directons, so to have that hard work acknowledged is lovely.”

Related topics:HucknallNottinghamshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1904
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice