Bulwell Academy is officially the most improved school in Nottinghamshire

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 14th Jan 2025, 17:55 BST
Bulwell Academy has enjoyed a great start to the new year by becoming the most improved school in Nottinghamshire.

The school, on Squires Avenue, has shot up more than 1,000 places on the Fairer Schools Index.

This follows on from a positive Ofsted inspection last year, that saw its rating improve to ‘Requires Improvement’ and then another set of excellent GCSE results in the summer.

On the school’s website, Matt Irons, head of school, said: “It is an absolute pleasure to lead this fantastic school.

Bulwell Academy has climbed more than 1,000 places on the Fairer Schools Index. Photo: GoogleBulwell Academy has climbed more than 1,000 places on the Fairer Schools Index. Photo: Google
"We have worked hard to raise standards and expectations across the school and we’ve done so on a foundation of kindness.

"I want to say a huge thank you to our wonderful staff team, who work tirelessly for the children in our care.”

Nicole McCartney, director of education at the Creative Education Trust, which the school is part of, added: “Bulwell Academy has made rapid and significant improvements in recent years and it is brilliant to see this being recognised.”

