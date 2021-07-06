Bulwell Academy principal announces she's stepping down

Mrs Strong, who has been in position for the last three years, described the last 18 months as “a rollercoaster” professionally and personally.

She said she planned to take some time out and spend more time with her family.

She commented: “It has been a privilege to lead the school for the last three years and this decision has been difficult for me to make.

Michelle Strong is finishing as Bulwell Academy principal after three years

“I have really enjoyed my time here, though the last 18 months, steering the school through the pandemic, has been a rollercoaster, professionally and personally.

“I will miss the school, staff, students and the Bulwell community immensely.

“I would like to thank them all for their support over the last few years.

"I will leave with some wonderful memories and will never forget my time here.

“We have built some great foundations and the school is in a different place to when I walked through the door.

“I am really proud of what we have achieved together and the numbers of year sixes wanting to attend from September suggests the community’s happy too.

"“We had a record 400 applications for 210 places and have a waiting list that will be maintained over the summer.

"But some, inevitably, will be disappointed.”

Brad Nash, the academy’s associate principal will become interim principal from September 1.