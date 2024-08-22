Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Students and staff at The Bulwell Academy are celebrating their GCSE results.

Students were particularly successful in health & social care and English language, areas of strength for the school.

In addition, outcomes in art & design, hair & beauty and sport were excellent, with high proportions of students demonstrating a real breadth of talent.

Overall, more students have achieved more top grades than in 2023.

Sonni Green achieved four grade nines and four grade eights. Photo: Submitted

Staff went above and beyond to ensure that students were as prepared as possible for their examinations with extra support including rewards to celebrate academic success throughout the year, breakfast and after school revision classes, drop-down masterclasses, early school opening for year 11 students with free breakfast, free revision guides and access to school counsellor for wellbeing.

Standout students included Alishbah Hussain who achieved five grade 9s and four grade 8s – an amazing achievement for Alishbah who has worked incredibly hard throughout a turbulent year.

Gracie Charles achieved four grade 9s, three grade 8s, one grade 7 and one grade 6 through hard work, resilience and determination.

Sonni Green achieved four grade 9s, four grade 8s and one grade 6 through an exceptional work ethic and determination afer also having a turbulent year.

Inaya Brown achieved one grade 9, one grade 8 and three grade 7s. Photo: Submitted

Luna Osaghae achieved one grade 9, two grade 8s, and a grade 6 with all other high grades, having only arrived at the school in year nine with a limited UK educational background and worked tirelessly to not only catch up with her peers, but excel in many subjects.

Inaya Brown who achieved one grade 9, one grade 8, three grade 7s with all other high grades through exceptional hard work, resilience and

determination.

Chris Keen, executive principal, said, “Congratulations, year 11, your hard work has paid off and we are so proud of you.

Luna Osaghae achieved one grade 9 and two grade 8s. Photo: Submitted

"Throughout the year, pupils have continued to make progress and we have seen more pupils than before achieving higher GCSE grades.

"It is testament to their belief in themselves and ability to be resilient.

"A huge thank you to all our staff for their commitment to supporting every student to fulfil their full potential.

"Thank you also to the parents and carers for all their support along the way.”

Matt Irons, acting head of school, added: “Congratulations to our fabulous year 11s, it has been fantastic to be part of your journey this year and to observe your effort and commitment throughout the year was inspiring.

"The next phase of your journey is a really exciting one and I’d like to take the opportunity to wish you all the very best for the future.

Marc Jordan, trust chief executive, commented: “Well done, year 11, I am immensely grateful to our brilliant staff across all our schools for

all the support they give our students and their dedication to helping them achieve their very best.

“I want to wish all our students the very best for their next steps.

"We can’t wait to see what the future holds for you all.”