Bulwell Academy students turned up the style for their summer prom

The event, held at The Belfry Hotel, saw 130 students from the class of 2024 arrive in a fleet of impressive vehicles, from a convertible Morris Minor to a lorry cab with colourful smoke-streams billowing from the window.

Dressed to impress in stunning gowns, smart suits, and stylish sunglasses, the students made a grand entrance, parading down the red carpet in front of admiring families, friends, and teachers.

Students enjoyed mocktails as they took their seats and joined friends in the beautifully decorated banquet room for a buffet and awards presentation before dancing the night away.

The prom celebrated the end of a five-year journey for the students, which began in 2019 and included the challenges of the Covid pandemic during the first two years.

The class of 2024 expressed their thanks for the school’s support in helping them catch up on lost learning and cope with the pandemic's impact.

Matt Irons, acting head of school at the Bulwell Academy, said: “What a fabulous way to round off an exceptional year for them all.

"You could see the pride on the faces of the parents as they saw their children arrive.

"They represented our academy brilliantly and I wish them every success in the future."

Chris Smith, academy vice-principal, added: “I am incredibly proud of our year 11 students and the resilience they have shown throughout their time at Bulwell Academy, especially during the pandemic.

"This prom was a fantastic celebration of their hard work, determination, and the progress they have all made during their time with us.

“They thoroughly deserved an incredible evening and that’s exactly what they got.

"I wish them all the best as they await their results on August 22 and prepare for their next adventures.

"We’re all very proud of them, and I am sure they have very bright futures ahead.”

