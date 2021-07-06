Bulwell MP learns how school is coping with lockdown lost learning

He also learnt more about the impactful tutoring designed to combat post-pandemic learning loss in maths and English that is being delivered by education charity Action Tutoring.

Mr Norris met year six pupils enjoying an English and maths lesson delivered remotely online by dedicated Action Tutoring volunteers located across the country.

Each Friday lunchtime, 20 pupils benefit from this extra support designed to tackle any challenges they may face and to make up for the many months of lost education due to Covid-19.

Bulwell MP Alex Norris chats to a teacher as Heathfield pupils take part in an Action Tutoring lesson

Action Tutoring – an official National Tutoring Programme tuition partner – has been delivering impactful tutoring provision to Heathfield Primary since Autumn 2020.

Jen Fox, interim chief executive of Action Tutoring, said: “Many families had the means to provide their children with an effective education at home, or pay for a private tutor, whilst schools were shut.

"For the young people Action Tutoring supports, this was not an option.

"These are pupils who are already struggling academically and the absence of education, and any other means of support, has left them with an attainment gap of 18 months,”

Mr Norris commented: “The pandemic has meant that pupils, particularly those that are disadvantaged have fallen further behind their peers, and programmes like this one are providing invaluable support to young people in Nottingham and across the country.

“Volunteer tutors can have a powerful influence on pupils’ grades – it’s important to raise the profile of their outstanding work at Heathfield Primary and the nine other schools with which they partner in Nottingham.

Action Tutoring specifically supports children and young people facing socio-economic disadvantage, who are at risk of not meeting expected standards on leaving primary school.

Liam Battison, assistant headteacher at Heathfield Primary, said: “Targeted academic support is needed now more than ever before.

"We are delighted to showcase the partnership between Heathfield and Action Tutoring.

"It is important to spread the word about the efforts Heathfield and Action Tutoring have taken to level the playing field between all pupils.”