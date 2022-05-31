Bulwell school brings whole street together to start Jubilee celebrations on last day of term

And one such school was St Mary’s in Bulwell, which organised a street part for the children to enjoy the last day of half-term and celebrate the Jubilee.

The school is on Ragdale Road in Bulwell, which shone with bright colours, food and laughter.

From cakes to face paint, the children enjoyed a plethora of activities in the sunshine with their classmates.

Pupils from St Mary's School in Bulwell held a Jubilee street party on the last day of term

Many children crafted glittery crowns to wear for the special event, and were invited to wear red, white and blue for the day.

The entire street came together to celebrate, with decorations such as bunting, flags and long tables along the length of it, allowing everyone to enjoy the food and celebrations together.

Head teacher Sharon O’Connor dressed up as The Queen, complete with a toy corgi and crown, much to the children’s delight.

Mrs O’Connor said: “These moments are an important part of history as well as an excellent way to bring the whole street together.

"We hope the children will remember this moment for years to come and continue talking about the Platinum Jubilee as the country gets ready for the special event during our summer half-term.

"By celebrating now, the children are prepared and can now talk about the Jubilee with their friends and families in the coming week.”

Rebecca Meredith, chief executive of Transform Trust, which runs the school, added: “All of our schools have seen the Queen’s Jubilee as both a celebration and a key opportunity to learn about an important event.

“St Mary’s brought together their local community and demonstrated their kindness and creativity with this very special street party.”

What are you doing for the Jubilee?

Are you having a street party, a party at home or going to an organised event?

And did your child’s school hold a special event to celebrate the Jubilee before it broke up for half-term?