Bulwell school to get £150,000 for improvements as part of £2.6 million city council fund

Hempshill Hall Primary School is one of five that will initially receive a slice of a £2.6 million capital maintenance grant awarded to the council for 2022-23.

The school will use the money for fire separation works.

Coun Cheryl Barnard (Lab), portfolio holder for children, young people and schools at the council, and also ward councillor for Bulwell Forest, said: “This is really good news for Nottingham and will make a huge difference to the schools which are in line to receive funding for improvements.

“It’s imperative that school buildings are warm, dry and safe working environments for staff and pupils to help them achieve the best results and outcomes that they can.

“This money allows building projects to start immediately at five schools across Nottingham and boosts our general fund for health and safety contingencies.