Bulwell school trials dining club providing 500 hot meals a week to local families

A Bulwell school is spearheading a new scheme providing free hot meals at teatime tolocal families thanks to support from a national charity.

Springfield Academy – part of the Djanogly Learning Trust – is the first school in the East Midlands and the UK, outside of London, to launch a Hot Meals and Homework Club in partnership with the award-winning Akshaya Patra UK charity.

Around 500 nutritious hot meals a week are being served to pupils and their families at the end of the school day.

Families eat together in the school hall after making a reservation with food being served from 4.30pm.

Springfield Academy in Bulwell is running a trial hot meals and homework club. Photo: Submitted

The diverse menu comprises freshly-made healthy vegetarian food.

Jazz music plays in the background and the school hall dining tables are dressed with table cloths, flowers and battery-operated candles to create a relaxing and homely atmosphere.

Children attending other after-school and homework clubs can also take part in the scheme – they receive a hot meal when the club finishes.

Vonika Shelley, head teacher, said: “This project is creating a real buzz around the school.

“It is great to see parents, grandparents, pupils and siblings relaxing around the dining table and enjoying some time eating and chatting together.

"This is something that some of our families don’t always have the time or resources to do.

“The project is helping to break down barriers particularly for those children who might feel reticent about coming to school.

"Our families are also enjoying trying different foods.”

Akshaya Patra decided to support Springfield Academy after being approached by Djanogly Learning Trust.

The project will be evaluated to assess if it can run permanently in future.

Mark Mallender, trust chief executive, said: “We want to do everything we can to support the families within the communities that we serve as part of our commitment to help pupils to succeed in education and life.

Daniel Adams, chief executive at Akshaya Patra UK, added: “The Hot Meals and Homework Programme is designed to reduce the levels of inequality children experience with their homework whilst simultaneously supporting their levels of nutrition.