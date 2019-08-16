Bulwell students celebrate A-Level success

Identical twin sisters Heather and Jessica Daniels from Bulwell both gained places at Nottingham Trent University after getting their A-Level results on Thursday.

Eighteen-year-old Jessica gained three A grades in English Language, English Literature and Psychology A Levels. Her twin sister Heather secured A grades in English Literature and Maths, a B in Biology and A in her Further Maths AS Level.

Shakirah Jelley

Jessica has chosen Criminology at NTU, and Heather will be studying Biomedical Science

Jessica said: "I am really happy with my results and want to thank the English department for being so supportive. The college has great facilities, excellent teaching support and they genuinely care about you and your success."

Heather said: “I’m happy that we both achieved the grades we needed to get into university. Now I’m excited to get started on my degree, and one day I’d love to work in cancer research.”

The pair joined hundreds of Nottingham College A Level students collecting their results from the College’s High Pavement Sixth Form today.

Kain Robinson

Another Bulwell resident with cause to celebrate today was 19-year-old Kain Robinson. He’s the first person in his family to go to university, after gaining C grades in Media Studies, Film Studies and Art, and a B grade in his Extended Project qualification. Kain said: “I'm going to NTU to study Architecture. I’m really happy and it’s nice to know my hard work paid off.

“My family are all happy for me! My dad is really proud and my mum was in tears when I told her.”

Yet another Bulwell success story was aspiring producer/director Shakirah Jelley.

The 19-year-old wants to use her personal experiences of mental health to support others. Despite suffering with anxiety and depersonalisation disorder, her determination paid off. She worked hard to gain the grades she needed to progress to Nottingham Trent University to study Media Production.

Shakirah said: “I feel really good about my results, and my family are so pleased for me. I especially want to thank Zoe and Laura, two of my Lecturers, as they’ve been absolutely amazing – two of the best teachers I’ve ever had!”

Head of Nottingham College High Pavement Sixth Form, Jeannette Mortimer, said: “Despite the gruelling two-year programme this year, our dedicated staff have worked tirelessly to support and encourage our students, ensuring they all reach their potential and are able to progress to the next stage of their journey, whether that’s a higher level course at College or university, an apprenticeship, or employment.

“We’re so proud of our students and wish them all the very best for the future.”