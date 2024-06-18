Burntstump Seely C of E Primary Academy children enjoy skateboard and scooter workshop

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Children at Burntstump Seely C of E Academy have been learning how to use skateboards and scooters safely during a school workshop.

During the tutorials, children were supported to use the skateboards and scooters safely, -progressing in ability and confidence during the day.

Visiting Coach, Eleanor Burke of Team Rubicon, says that the workshops are designed for children of any ability, and each tutorial begins with the expectation that this will be the first time a child has used a skateboard or scooter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eleanor said, “I bring all of the equipment necessary, including safety equipment to the school, and we always start with the basics, and with an emphasis on being safe.

Children at Burntstump Seely C of E Primary Academy with Eleanor Burke of Team Rubicon.

“The children at Burntstump Seely have been amazing during their workshops, they are up there with my all-time favourites! This school has a fantastic warm and family-like feel to it. During some of the classes I took today the children were so engaged, I was able to teach them quite advanced tricks, beyond expectations of their year group.

“My aim is to inspire children to help each other to develop their ability, and to broaden children’s horizons about what they can achieve. Children are always so pleased with the progress they are able to make with help from their friends. We always ensure children support each other during the tutorial- it’s all about teamwork!”

Pupil Sophia is in year 3 and said, “When I started, I was a bit nervous and excited. I am really enjoying it!” Freddie is in year 3 and said, “I have had a go on a mini skateboard before. I feel good about what I have done today and have learned a lot. The teacher helped me to place my feet on the board properly and I can ride it much better than before.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Year 4 pupils Elsie and Frankie were supporting each other, and Elsie said, “I am really enjoying it. I think balancing is hard and pushing off on the board.” Frankie agreed saying, “I think it helps working as a team as it makes you more confident. I really want to get better at skateboarding and to enjoy myself today.”

Children support each other to use the skateboards.

Acting Head Teacher Sarah Annable said the children loved taking part. “Skateboarding is a fantastic way for children to keep fit whilst having fun, developing their core strength and balance. Children have learnt so much and the workshop has boosted their confidence, both in their own abilities and in the trust of their fellow pupils who have been supporting them to be safe. Crucially, a large element of the workshop teaches children how to be safe, both using the equipment and by wearing helmets, knee and elbow pads. Through helping each other to develop their skills, our children have shown that teamwork helps everyone to succeed.