Ceremony marks opening of new Construction Skills Centre at Nottingham College

The new £5.4m Construction Skills Centre (CSC) at Nottingham College is now complete and open for students, as marked with an official handover last week.

The CSC is a new build specialist centre offering flexible teaching and learning facilities that will support the curriculum and estate objectives of the college, meeting the growing need to provide training for construction skilled trades in the local area.

Delivered by midlands contractor, G F Tomlinson, the CSC will act as a critical educational facility meeting the rising demand for post-16 sector education. The scheme was procured through Pagabo’s Medium Works framework managed by Pagabo on behalf of contracting authority The Education Alliance.

The building is designed to align with the Department for Education’s (DfE) output specification and support the sustainability ambitions of Nottingham College, working towards becoming carbon zero by 2030.

Left to right – Cameron Chand (Technical Trainee), Carole Thorogood (Chair of Governors), Carl Wiltshire (Framework and Pre-Construction Development Manager), Rachel Wadsworth (Vice Principal Curriculum and Support), Car Ara (Assistant Principal – Basford), and Paul Goodwin (Project Manager)

The 1,500m² building comprises a large double height construction trades workshop, as well as additional classrooms, a smaller modern construction workshop and associated staff and support facilities.

The handover was a great opportunity to highlight the modern facilities the CSC has to offer, helping to support Nottingham College’s commitment to improving vocational education and training for its students.

The scheme is the first of two major new additions to the college portfolio that G F Tomlinson has worked on this year, the contractor is also close to completing a new centre for Students with Learning Difficulties and/or Disabilities (The Gateway) - a new two-storey building comprising 13 classrooms, a teaching kitchen, dining area and ancillary spaces, as well as associated external works which is due for completion in December this year.

As part of G F Tomlinson’s commitment to delivering social value, a total of £1.8 million social value-added was provided on the scheme, calculated using specialist social value tool, Loop. Activities included including organised site visits, regular newsletters and career talks with students from nearby schools. 1,669 apprentice hours, 44.5 apprentice weeks and 779 student engagements were also provided by G F Tomlinson’s construction ambassadors.

The company also partnered with Nottingham College earlier in the year and hosted a two-day workshop for their construction students. Using materials kindly donated by Vision Joinery, the students learned valuable carpentry skills by designing and building bird boxes.

The workshop not only enhanced the students’ practical abilities but also aligned with joint sustainability goals by supporting local wildlife.

79% of local labour was sourced within a 20-mile radius and 81% local spend within 20 miles of the site.

Other sustainability initiatives on the project involved the installation of 60 PV panels, three air source heat pumps and the achievement of 100% waste recycled and diverted from landfill, contributing positively to the local environment and national carbon net-zero agenda.

Adrian Grocock, Managing Director of G F Tomlinson, said: “We are delighted to be involved in the development of this major scheme for Nottingham College, building on our extensive education experience through the Pagabo framework. This project is crucial in addressing the growing demand for skilled trades training in the local area and the centre will not only support the college's curriculum but also play a pivotal role in upskilling the local workforce to meet the needs of the construction sector within the region.”

Carl Ara, Assistant Principal at Nottingham College Basford Campus, said: “A project of this scale was ambitious, making it incredibly satisfying to see it come to life. Watching our students learn and grow in this new space is truly rewarding, and these facilities will elevate our training programmes, empowering young people and adults across the city to excel in full-time study programmes and apprenticeships.

“G F Tomlinson has done an exceptional job - completing a project of this magnitude on a busy campus was no small feat. The builders also provided invaluable experiences for our construction students, from site tours and industry talks to hands-on work placements.

“As demand for skilled construction workers rises, especially in housing, transport, and renewable energy, our new CSC enables us to equip the next generation with the skills they need for the future.”

Adam Brumfitt, Midlands regional delivery manager at Pagabo, commented on the collaboration: “The Construction Skills Centre is poised to significantly enhance the educational experience for students and staff alike, and we are proud to have contributed to its development by ensuring the compliant appointment of GF Tomlinson as main contractor. With the use of social value tool Loop, it’s fantastic to see the bigger impact that this project has had on its local community too.”