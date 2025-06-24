Children at Linby cum Papplewick Church of England Primary School enjoy a week of Paralympic sports coaching

Linby cum Papplewick Church of England Primary School children during a Paralympic sports week at their school.

Children at Linby cum Papplewick Church of England Primary School have been enjoying a week of coaching in Paralympic sports with the help of Express Coaching.

Co-Headteacher, Natasha Murray said: “Children took part in rugby, basketball and archery during the week, and everyone enjoyed the experience, developing their wheelchair skills and a deeper understanding the challenges faced by wheelchair users. We know our children loved the opportunity to take part and see for themselves that sports should be promoted and available for everyone to enjoy and achieve.”

Pupil Aliyah is in Year 6 and said: “I loved Paralympic week because it was super inclusive and fun.” Year 6 pupil Asa agreed saying: “I enjoyed Paralympic Week because I realised how lucky we are, and it was really fun going around in wheelchairs.”

Soraya is in Year 5 and said: “I really enjoyed Paralympic Week. We got to play lots of games and even if you have a disability, you can join in.”

Ellivia is in Year 6 and said: “I found Paralympic week really fun because we got to do things that makes people feel equal by going in a wheelchair and doing different sports. I have learnt that everyone is equal in their own way.”

Co-Headteacher Natasha Murray said: “This was a fantastic experience for our children in an environment filled with fun, activity and learning. We hope they will remember engaging in sports in a way that fosters and celebrates inclusivity.”