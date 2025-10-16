Children show they ‘Care for Creation’ at Hucknall National C of E Primary School

Hucknall National Church of England Primary School pupils have been exploring ways to protect the environment and promote sustainability.

Every class at Hucknall National C of E Primary School developed their own eco-themed projects to focus on during the special day, from exploring the journey of food, to recycling packed lunch waste, turning old uniforms into art, and creating mini rainforests inside reused plastic bottles.

Children’s eco-day began promptly at 8:15 am with a cheerful “walking bus” from Hucknall market place to their school. Many families opted to leave their cars at home, choosing to walk instead, -a simple yet impactful way to reduce pollution and lower their carbon footprint.

Pupils also carried out a six-hour, non-stop litter pick both in school and around the local Hucknall area. This hands-on activity encouraged everyone taking part to think about keeping the environment clean, recycling waste, and to show pride in their community.

Hucknall National C of E Primary School children play their part in keeping Hucknall High Street tidy

Enjoying the opportunity to make a difference was pupil Annabel, Year 4, who said, “We learnt that reusing and recycling things is a better way of looking after the environment than just putting bits in the bin without really thinking about it.” Fellow pupil Azariah, Year 5 said, “My class helped litter pick with the children in Year 2. It felt really good to be caring for our environment and helping younger children to learn too. It was hard work, but fun and interesting.”

Sarah Barratt is Head Teacher at Hucknall National C of E Primary School, and she said, “Our children are deeply passionate about protecting the environment, and the ‘Caring for Creation’ event proved both popular and inspiring. It encouraged pupils to think more consciously and act more proactively in caring for the world around them. We are incredibly proud of their enthusiasm and commitment. With the help of their supportive families and school staff, they used their knowledge and energy to make a meaningful difference in the Hucknall community.”

Rachael Burn is a parent of a pupil in Year 4 and supported children’s efforts by taking part in their Care for Creation day. Rachael said, “The walking bus was inspirational! It brought so much joy to meet up together, to think about our planet and to get a bit of fresh air before starting the day.”

Pupil Thea is in Year 2 and said, “It is really important that we look after where we live and our planet. This day helped us learn about caring for our school and our town and we could take part and do our little bit too by walking to school and picking up litter.”