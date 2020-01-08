Deadline is looming to apply for your child's school place

Nottnghamshire County Council has reminded parents in the county that they only have until Wednesday, January 15 to apply for their child’s reception school place or transfer from infant to junior or primary schools.

To help give the best chance of getting a child into a preferred school, the council is urging parents to select four school preferences before the deadline, so that their application can be considered alongside all other on-time applications.

Any applications made after January 15, including any changes of school preferences, are considered as late and will be processed after all on-time applications.

So there is an increased risk that your child may not be placed in your preferred school if all the places are already allocated.

Coun Philip Owen, chairman of the council’s children and young people’s committee, said: “If your child will be five years old between September 1, 2020 and August 31, 2021, time is running out for you to apply for a reception year place and to decide which schools to include on your application.

“If it is your first child who is starting in reception, we want to make sure that you have all the information you need to make an informed decision which will give you the best chance of getting your child into one of their preferred schools.

“The good news, however, is that last year, more than 98 per cent of families who applied for a primary school place on time were offered one of their preferred schools.”

Parents who apply online will be able to view their decision online on April 16, whereas other applicants will have to wait a few days for a letter to be sent by second class post.

If your child attends a school’s foundation unit, nursery class or early years’ group, it does not guarantee that they will get a place at the school in reception.

Also, if your child is in year two at infant school, you still need to apply for their junior or primary school place.

Parents living in Nottinghamshire will need to apply through Nottinghamshire County Council, even if they wish to apply for schools in other local authority areas such as Nottingham City or Derbyshire.

Go to www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/admissions for details.