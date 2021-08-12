Delight for GCSE students at Hucknall's Holgate Academy

Top performers this year included Evie Allsop who gain four 9s, one 8, three 7s and one 6 grade.

Evie will be joining other Holgate students continuing their studies at the Hucknall Sixth Form Centre (HSFC) to study history, criminology, English language and psychology.

She said: “It has been an anxious few weeks, but I am so pleased with my results.”

Other notable successes included Holly-May Johnson who gained four 9s, two 8s, one 7 and one 5 grade.

Holly-May said: “I’m going to Bilborough College to study English language, history and business.

"I’m so happy all my hard work paid off.

Hard work also paid off for Noah George, who was thrilled to gain one 9, four 8s, one 7, one 6, two 5s and a Distinction*.

Noah will be going on to study physics, maths, sports and engineering and said: “Wow, I am so pleased."

Luke Sanders is also celebrating after receiving a Distinction*, three 9s, five 8s and one 7 grade.

Luke will studying physics, maths, biology and psychology at HSFC and said: “I am so pleased – I am looking forward to returning to the Hucknall Sixth Form Centre in September.”

Luke will be joined by Imogen Chambers at HSFC in September, after she was pleased to have gained four 8s, two 7s, one 6 and one 5 grade.

Imogen will go on to study criminology, psychology, biology and chemistry at post-16.

She said: “I am so pleased, I am really looking forward to starting my studies in September.

Also celebrating was Finley Straw who received four 8s, three 7s and two 6s and will be going to college to study politics, philosophy and geography.

Finley said: “Thank you so much, I am so pleased, I cannot wait to start at college in September.”

Another happy student was Chloie Bonser, who gained one 9, three 8s, five 7s and a Distinction.

Chloie will be joining students at HSFC to study chemistry, biology, maths and further maths.

She said: “Thank you for all the encouragement throughout my time at Holgate, I couldn’t of done it without everyone’s support.”

And Jude Murray gained one 9, one 8, four 7s, two 6s and one 5 grade and is now looking forward to studying physics, maths, biology and chemistry at HSFC.

He said: “The hard work really did pay off, thank you so much.”

Matthew Pennington, academy principal, said: “Congratulations to everyone who received their results this morning.

"After what has been another incredibly challenging year, we are so pleased that our students are being given the recognition they deserve.

“The results not only reflect the hard work of our students, but the commitment of our staff too – we are incredibly proud.

“We look forward to seeing students back in September to continue their studies with Hucknall Sixth Form Centre, and for those leaving us today, we wish you every success and happiness.”

The academy invites any students yet to secure a place with a post-16 provider to click here or to email [email protected]

