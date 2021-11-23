The education watchdog Ofsted has graded the overall effectiveness of Springfield Academy as ‘good’ following an inspection last month.

More than 200 pupils attend Springfield Academy, on Lawton Drive, which has been judged as ‘good’ in all of Ofsted’s five inspection criteria.

The five criteria are: The quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.

Springfield headteacher Jane-Belinda Francis and pupils are all smiles after getting a 'good' Ofsted grading. Photo: Tracey Whitefoot

Jane-Belinda Francis, headteacher, Springfield, said: “We are really proud of our school and local community, and we strive to achieve the best for every pupil.

“This fantastic Ofsted grading is testament to that and our commitment to inspiring all of our pupils to believe in themselves and succeed in life.”

The report, published on November 11, highlighted a number of key findings.

These included pupils saying that they felt safe in school, effective arrangements for safeguarding, diversity being celebrated and pupils showing high levels of respect for one another.

The report also noted that provision for pupils with special education needs and/or disabilities was a strength of the school and that the curriculum was adapted to meet their needs.

The report further said that Springfield pupils also have rich and varied opportunities for personal development and leaders make sure that pupils are given life chances they might not otherwise have.

An example of this was the Djanogly Dozen where pupils could take part in 12 exciting activities during their time at the school such as a visit to London, a trip to the seaside or learning to cook.

To read the inspection report, please visit Ofsted’s website here.

Springfield Academy is sponsored by Djanogly Learning Trust, which sponsors eight schools in the East Midlands.

Liz Anderson, chief executive at the trust, said: “It’s very rewarding to see Springfield Academy staff and pupils’ achievements recognised so positively by Ofsted.