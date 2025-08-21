Fantastic success for Year 11 students at National Church of England Academy

Well done Oliver

The National Church of England Academy is proud to celebrate the exceptional achievements of our Year 11 students, who have produced an outstanding set of GCSE results this year.

Despite the challenges of recent years, our students have shown remarkable determination, resilience, and ambition. Their results reflect both their personal commitment to learning and the tireless support of staff, families, and the wider academy community.

Head Teacher, Mr Brailsford said:

“We are incredibly proud of this Year 11 cohort. This year group have shown their determination with higher than national average attendance and exceptional behaviour. These outcomes reflect the high standards we uphold at National and our vision to enable every young person to flourish.”

This year’s results include a number of exceptional individual performances:

Amy who was the top female student achieved an exceptional nine grade 9s.

Oliver is one of our top male students who achieved an impressive two grade 9s, three grade 8s, two grade 7s and two grade 6s.

Nine grade 9s for Amy

Chair of Governors, Kirsty Cowley added:

“It’s been a privilege to support these students through their GCSE journey. They’ve faced challenges with maturity, positivity and real spirit — and they thoroughly deserve this success.”

The National Church of England Academy continues to go from strength to strength, combining academic excellence with a deep-rooted commitment to personal development, inclusion and Christian values.

Many of this year’s Year 11 students will now continue their journey with us in our brand new on site sixth form which is opening in September, and we look forward to seeing all they will achieve in the years ahead.

Applications for September entry to our brand new National Sixth Form centre remain open.