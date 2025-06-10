Free-to-attend summer holiday programme will help students learn skills for work

Nottingham-based The Protocol Group has launched Elevate in collaboration with Vision West Nottinghamshire College.

School leavers in Mansfield have the chance to secure a free career kickstart via a new scheme being launched by a leading education recruitment provider.

Students can sign up to take part in Elevate, an initiative devised by The Protocol Group in collaboration with Vision West Nottinghamshire College.

Taking place from 4th-15th August, Elevate includes a variety of engaging and practical sessions which aim to encourage students to think ahead and build their employability skills before they start college.

Explaining how the scheme works, Dean Lloyd, the Learning and Growth Development Consultant for Education at The Protocol Group, said: “Elevate is all about preparing young people for the world of work. Whether it's learning how to present yourself in an interview, gaining confidence, or simply understanding how businesses operate – this is a valuable opportunity to build those skills in a supportive, real-world setting.

"It’s also a great addition to a CV and can help them stand out when applying for part-time jobs or apprenticeships. Plus, those who complete the programme will receive a reference from us to support their future applications."

The programme is free to attend and open to year 11 school leavers from Mansfield and the surrounding areas, who are set to join West Nottinghamshire College in September 2025.

24 students will be able to take part in either a morning session (9am–12pm) or afternoon session (1pm–4pm) on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.

Led by leaders from education recruitment provider, the programme will give participants the chance to:

Build essential workplace skills

Learn how to apply for roles with confidence

Gain insight into real business environments

Work alongside professionals from different areas of The Protocol Group

Earn a reference and boost their CV

Take part in a LinkedIn masterclass.

Students will also have the opportunity to create a business idea, learn about marketing, financial planning, and logo creation, and pitch their idea as a whole to real business directors.

For more information or to apply, contact Dean Lloyd at: [email protected]