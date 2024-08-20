Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A children’s nursery in Hucknall that “feels like home”, according to parents, has been showered with praise by the education watchdog, Ofsted.

A rating of ‘Good’ has been awarded to Oceans Day Nursery on Spring Street, which is owned by mums Kerry Darch and Julie Lock and offers full day care for 102 youngsters.

The inspection took place last month when Ofsted reported: “Parents are positive about the nursery and the staff. They comment that the setting feels like home and that staff are professional and friendly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report, compiled by inspector Leanne McElvaney, went on: “Staff prepare the environment with activities that they know children find interesting.

Oceans Day Nursery in Hucknall, which has been given a rating of 'Good' by the education watchdog, Ofsted.

"Children are excited to learn and show good levels of concentration. They are keen, motivated and inquisitive learners.

"All children, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), develop a positive attitude towards learning.”

Long-standing Oceans, which registered with Ofsted back in 2009, is open every Monday to Friday from 7.15 am to 6.15, except for a week at Christmas and on Bank Holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It employs 19 members of childcare staff, who were described by the inspector as “good role models” who help the nursery’s children to “behave well and enjoy the company of others”.

"They use positive praise and encourage children to have a go at new tasks,” the report said.

"Children also thoroughly enjoy listening to stories. They articulate what they know and have remembered. They use vocabulary introduced by staff as they read stories.”

The nursery was hailed for organising its outdoor space well, creating activities that interest the children, and for teaching the youngsters “good hygiene procedures”, such as washing their hands before meals and cleaning their teeth regularly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, the owners and manager were complimented too for “supporting staff to improve their skills and knowledge through targeted professional development”, such as specialised training.

Ofsted made three recommendations for Oceans to improve even further, including ensuring that all staff focus on the intention of the curriculum to prevent “inconsistencies”.

It should also make sure parents can build at home on what their child has learned at the nursery, and review daily routines so that older children do not end up being “inactive for extended periods”.