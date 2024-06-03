Graduate shines in Nottinghamshire homebuilder’s ASPIRE programme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mollie Bradley, 21, is making waves at Nottingham-based Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Midlands as she works her way through the housebuilder’s ASPIRE Programme, inspiring others with her dedication and success.

The two-year ASPIRE Programme by Barratt and David Wilson Homes offers graduates from diverse backgrounds the opportunity to explore various facets of the business while honing their own talents.

From Land and Planning, Technical, Commercial, Construction, Sales and Marketing to Finance and Supporting Barratt Developments, participants are challenged and encouraged to make the most of this intensive learning experience.

Currently stationed in the Technical department as part of an eight-week rotation, Mollie is demonstrating her skills and enthusiasm. Having already completed successful stints in multiple departments, her adaptability and capabilities within the company are evident.

Mollie Bradley

For Learning at Work Week (13th to 19th May), Mollie is highlighting her experience so far on the programme and how it has enabled her to learn new skills on the go.

She said: “I was attracted to the ASPIRE Programme as the ability to be able to rotate through each department and work with other professionals within that sector was extremely appealing.

“There was also heavy emphasis on progression and future career growth. As well as this, there is the opportunity to work with other graduates on projects across the programme and take on roles and responsibilities that could put you out of your comfort zone and help towards the success of your career.

“The housebuilding industry involves collaboration among various professionals and trades to pull together a development. This collaboration and the idea that no day is the same is why I wanted to be involved in the industry.

"By pursuing a career in housebuilding, you are making a big difference to the local community and even further afield. You are always putting people at the forefront of what you do.

“Barratt and David Wilson homes appealed to me as it’s the nation’s leading housebuilder which puts people first and values its employees. Barratt and David Wilson Homes also has a large focus on charity work and making sure employees are involved, leaving positive impact on the community.”

Prior to joining Barratt and David Wilson Homes, Mollie pursued a degree in Media and Communications at the University of Liverpool, while concurrently working as an Event and Marketing Manager at a company called INVADES. Her experience in managing teams in fast-paced environments primed her for the challenges of the housebuilding industry.

Looking forward, Mollie envisions herself working up to a Sales Manager role upon completing the ASPIRE Programme, and aims for further progression within the company.

She said: “My knowledge of the housebuilding industry has already significantly developed. At the start of the programme, my understanding was minimal, but it’s progressively expanding, and I am passionate to continue developing it further.

“I look forward to understanding other departments and how they all work together to create a development. I have learnt to have confidence in myself, manage workload to meet demands, the importance of communication across the business and to keep pushing my boundaries to achieve the best success.

“At the end of my two-year programme, I want to be an Sales Manager and continue to further my development to a senior role within the business. Being a leader of the future for Barratt and David Wilson Homes excites me.”

Reflecting on her journey so far, Mollie added: “From the beginning of the application process to being in the office today, the support I’ve had has been excellent.

“So far, I have enjoyed getting feedback from each director and the Managing Director to get a better idea on how I can improve, as well as reflecting on the knowledge I have learnt. This has helped me with my professional growth within the business. No day is the same, and I am continuing to set myself new objectives.

“Overall, I feel valued as an employee, and I am developing as a person.”

Mark Cotes, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Midlands, said: “We are incredibly proud of Mollie’s achievements and her dedication to personal and professional development.

“She exemplifies the values we hold dear at Barratt and David Wilson Homes, and her success is a testament to the opportunities provided by our ASPIRE Graduate Programme.”

To find out more about careers at Barratt and David Wilson Homes, visit the website at Barratt Careers or ASPIRE Programme to find out more about graduate opportunities.