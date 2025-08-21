Holgate Academy celebrates GCSE success

Staff and families joined together to celebrate, recognising the hard work, resilience and determination shown by students throughout their time at the academy

Principal, Henry Diamond, said: “We are incredibly proud of all our students.

"They have shown commitment, perseverance and ambition, and today’s results reflect the fact that the students have been equipped for success. We are also very excited to be welcoming many of our students back in September as they continue their studies at our brand-new sixth form centre.”

Among the many successes this year, George Missing celebrated an outstanding set of results with four grade 9s, four 8s two 6s.

George, who is going on to study A levels, said: “I’m really happy with my results and looking forward to starting sixth form.”

Another cause for celebration was Abbey Davies, whose determination and resilience led to four grade 9s, three 8s, one 7, one six, and a Distinction.

Abbey will go on to study graphic design at come September and said: “I am thrilled with my results.”

The academy also praised Adrian Fung for his excellent progress during his time at Holgate, with results including four grade 9s in biology, chemistry, maths, and physics, three 8s, one 7 and two grade 6s.

Adrian will go on to study maths, computer science, further maths and physics for A level.

Further successes included Eleanor Doyle, who achieved a grade 9, five 8s, two 7s, one 6 and a Merit.

Eleanor said: “Thank you so much, I am so pleased! I cannot wait to start further studies in September.”

Alfie Brooks also excelled this year, securing a grade 9, four 8s, two 7s and one grade 6.

Looking ahead, he commented: “I’m thrilled and looking forward to studying maths, further maths, physics and chemistry at Holgate sixth form.”

Many students are choosing to return to Holgate to pursue A levels and vocational qualifications in the new sixth form centre from September.

Mr Diamond added: "Whatever their chosen path, their results open the door to future opportunities and The Holgate Academy is proud to have supported them in reaching this important milestone."

The academy invites students who are still considering their post 16 options to find out more about Holgate sixth form, visit holgate-ac.org.uk/sixth-form/ or email [email protected]