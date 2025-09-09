Holgate Academy in Hucknall celebrates the official opening of its new sixth form centre

The Holgate Academy in Hucknall has officially opened its brand-new sixth form centre.

The new dedicated space features several flexible rooms for group work, quiet study, meetings, and lessons. The centre also includes a dedicated IT suite, a spacious study support area, and a kitchen.

The sixth form opening event included speeches from key staff and guests including academy principal Henry Diamond, governors, and staff, as well as past, present and future sixth form students.

Neil Holmes, a Holgate alumnus and chief education Officer at Diverse Academies Trust – which Holgate is part of – formally opened the new centre with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Students and staff at The Holgate Academy formally open the new sixth form centre.placeholder image
Students and staff at The Holgate Academy formally open the new sixth form centre.

He said: “I was extremely proud and honoured to be invited back to Holgate to formally open the new sixth form centre.

"This is a fantastic space and great addition for the academy and the local community.”

The launch also included a tour of the new centre and opportunity to meet senior leaders, the sixth form staff team and students.

Mr Diamond said: “I am thrilled that we were able to celebrate the launch of our brand-new and long-awaited sixth form centre.

Left to right: Henry Diamond, Ryan Willett, Neil Holmesplaceholder image
Left to right: Henry Diamond, Ryan Willett, Neil Holmes

“We can’t wait to welcome our new cohort of year 12 and returning year 13 students.

"Equipping our students for future success is always what we strive to do, and our new sixth form centre will certainly provide the perfect environment for that to happen.”

Families and prospective students will have the opportunity to see the new sixth form centre at the upcoming open evening on Thursday, October 2, between 5pm and 7pm.

Find out more at holgate-ac.org.uk/sixth-form/

