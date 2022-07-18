Holgate Academy in Hucknall closed tomorrow due to expected extreme hot temperatures

Parts of the UK are predicted to be more than 40 deg C tomorrow and a Met Office red warning for extreme heat is in place across much of the UK.

In statement, Diverse Academies, the trust which runs Holgate, said: “The health and safety of our students is of paramount importance.

"Today, we have experienced exceptionally hot weather conditions and the extreme heat is set to worsen tomorrow.

Holgate Academy and Hucknall Sixth Form Centre will both be closed

"Following a review of our sites, and in the interests of our academy community, we have taken the decision as a trust to close all of our academies tomorrow for one day only.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause, but we hope you understand that the safety of the students and our staff team must come first.

“If you are a key worker or have a child in receipt of free school meals, or have any other welfare concerns, please ensure that you complete the microsoft forms survey by clicking on the following link HERE.

“Free school meals will be available to collect from the Academy from 11am until midday.

“There will be a work pack sent out to all pupils to ensure that there is the opportunity of continued education.

"Any work completed should be handed in to the form tutor.

“The Holgate Academy and HSFC will be fully open on Wednesday, July 20.