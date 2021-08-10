Holgate Academy students in Hucknall celebrate post-16 success

This year’s top performer, Eden Burch, achieved a hugely impressive set of results with four A grades in chemistry, biology, psychology and her extended project qualification (EPQ).

Eden will now be heading to St Andrew’s University to study neuroscience.

She said: “Having joined Holgate in year 12 from another school, I have felt really supported – the teachers have been really flexible and have helped me achieve my excellent results, I am so pleased.”

Dedication to his studies also paid off for Reece Gatland with a distinction in applied law, distinction* in public services, a B in criminology and a C in his EPQ.

He is now off to Nottingham University to study criminology.

He said: “My results just prove that hard work pays off.

"I am so proud of myself and really pleased with the support my teachers offered at HSFC”.

Amie Marshall showed incredible determination and resilience throughout her studies at Holgate and staff are so pleased that she will be heading off to Lincoln University to study law, having achieved A grades in criminology and finance this year, adding to her law and business grades from last year.

Amie said: “I wouldn’t have been able to achieve this without the help from my tutors – I am really pleased to be going to university to study law.”

Heather Widdup, executive principal, said: “This is a hugely important day of recognition for all our students and a time to appreciate all the hard work and dedication

during their time at Holgate and Hucknall Sixth Form Centre.

“Congratulations to everyone who collected their results today – we wish you all the very best for the future.”

Student numbers at HSFC are growing each year, with the centre having an excellent reputation in the local community and beyond.