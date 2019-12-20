Holgate girl Donna, of Hucknall, is now an education guru

The career path in education of a Hucknall woman has spiralled to the level where she could soon be advising the government.

Donna Chambers moved to Hucknall when she was ten and went to school in the town, at Annie Holgate Juniors and Holgate Comprehensive.

She also took her first teaching jobs in Hucknall, at Annie Holgate Infant and Broomhill Junior Schools, before progressing to become a head.

Now, to the pride of her parents, David and Yvonne Miller, who still live in Hucknall, she has graduated from university for a third time.

And her research, in achieving a doctorate at Nottingham Trent University, could help her, in her current role as an education consultant, have an influence on policy at the highest level.

Donna's work focused on the relationship between the participation of parents in their child’s schooling and the potential impact that has on future progress and life chances.

It was discovered that children of mums and dads who don’t get involved were more likely to get into trouble or need help further down the line.

“My findings were quite dramatic,” said mother-of-five Donna, 49, who lives in Underwood with husband Glenn.

“Children, whose parents don’t have an effective partnership with the school, are 16 times more likely to need input from specialist services, such as the police or social workers.

“We can’t ignore this. We have to do something about it.

“Therefore, I want to try and change government policy, and to get more money for schools and heads to work closely with families.

“It’s about breaking down barriers and improving the partnership. Let’s try and make a difference.”

The subject has been close to Donna’s heart since her time as head of Greasley Beauvale Primary School at Newthorpe, where she devised a system of ‘grading’ parents according to the interest they took in their child's schooling.

It was controversial at the time, but won rich praise from Ofsted. It also attracted widespread interest in the media and even earned Donna a slot on the ‘Good Morning Britain’ TV show with Piers Morgan.