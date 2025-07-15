Hucknall firm brings Numberblocks magic to Leicestershire primary school

Children at an East Midlands primary school were buzzing with excitement after winning a visit from the character Numberblock Three from the hit CBeebies educational show Numberblocks.

The visit was arranged as part of a national social media competition run by Hucknall-based TTS Group and Learning Resources.

Schools were tasked with sharing why they wanted Three to visit their school and sharing the hashtag #NumberblockThreevisitsmyschool.

Emma Payne, Year 1 teacher at Langmoor Primary School in Leicester was chosen as the winner from hundreds of entries.

Hucknall firm TTS arranged for Numberblock Three to visit a Leicestershire school. Photo: Submitted

Miss Payne shared that Langmoor was celebrating their 70th anniversary this year and how pupils and staff had previously enjoyed dressing up as their favourite Numberblocks characters

As part of the submission, Miss Payne mentioned that her pupils love watching and using the learning resources Numberblocks sets to bring the maths concepts to life.

As the winner, Langmoor School received a visit from Three and were presented with a Learning Resources MathLink Cubes Numberblocks classroom set worth more than £300.

The TTS team were on hand at the school to answer pupils’ questions about the show, as well as encourage them to do some sums and dance with the mascot.

The Numberblocks character visited the school after it won a national social media competition run by TTS, and Learning Resources. Photo: Submitted

Miss Payne commented: "Our pupils watch Numberblocks as part of their maths learning and having Three visit us and answer our questions was so exciting.

"We'd like to thank TTS and Learning Resources for the visit and the amazing prize of a MathLink Cubes Numberblocks classroom set.

"This will allow our youngest pupils lots of hands on, practical opportunities to develop their learning."

Tanya Wilson, marketing director at TTS, who are locted on Harrier Business Park in the town, commented: “We were thrilled to partner with Learning Resources and the Numberblocks brand on this nationwide competition.

“It was heartwarming to see the reaction of the pupils when they interacted with Numberblock Three and we look forward to teaming up with Learning Resources in the future. Watch this space!”

Sam Hayhurst, head of marketing at Learning Resources said: “We were delighted to collaborate with TTS to bring maths learning to life and are pleased the children had a great time with Three.”