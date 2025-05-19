Hucknall Flying High pupil writes about town's significant role in World War II

The recent 80th anniversary of VE Day was marked with celebrations and events across the country.

Many schools have also been learning about VE Day and the end of the war and Hucknall was no different.

At Flying High Academy on Shepherd Street, year six pupils have been learning about the significance of Hucknall during the war.

And as part of their project, they were asked to produce a newspaper article on the question 'what was the significance of Hucknall in World War II?’

Guest columist Anjie Ojambati from Hucknall Flying High Academy. Photo: Submitted

All the articles were judged by a panel, which included local historian Maureen Newton, who cross-checked facts.

The school asked if the winning article might be published in your Dispatch – and here it is, written by Anjie Ojambati.

What was the significance of Hucknall in World War II?

On September 3, 1939, Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain announced the United Kingdom’s declaration of war against Germany.

This critical decision came in response to Adolf Hitler’s invasion of Poland, an act that shattered his previous promises and marked the start of World War II.

During this war, Hucknall played a very important role.

Here are two interesting stories of people connected to Hucknall which you might not know about.

Eric Coates

Eric Francis Harrison Coates was a composer who was born in Hucknall.

He is known for numerous pieces such as The Dam Busters March.

The Dam Busters is a film that encapsulates the significance of a World War II mission – Operation Chastise.

This daring 1943 raid by the RAF’s 617 Squadron targeted key dams in Germany’s industrial heartland, the Ruhr Valley, and highlights the bravery and ingenuity of those involved.

The film, released in 1955, is not only a tribute to the heroic efforts of the ‘Dam Busters’ but also serves as a cinematic landmark, blending thrilling action with historical authenticity.

It’s importance lies in its ability to educate audiences about the strategic implications of the mission while celebrating the spirit of teamwork and innovation that defined the era.

By dramatising this remarkable chapter in military history, the film reinforces the sacrifices made for freedom and serves as a powerful reminder of resilience in the face of overwhelming challenges.

Franz von Werra

Franz von Werra was a German fighter pilot whose aircraft was shot down over Winchet Hill, Kent.

Following his capture, he was transferred to several prisoner of war camps, from which he successfully escaped on multiple occasions.

Notably, one of his captures occurred at the Hucknall Aerodrome, where he found himself seated in the cockpit of a Harrier aircraft, attempting to understand the controls.

At that moment, a squadron leader arrived and arrested him at gunpoint.

Visitors to the Hucknall Aerodrome can stand precisely in the spot where he was captured.

Von Werra holds the distinction of being the only individual in history to have escaped from a prisoner of war camp.

Upon his return to Germany, he was awarded a medal by Hitler, a moment that brought him brief joy.

However, six months later, tragedy struck when his aircraft experienced engine failure and plummeted into the sea near Katwijk.

He was presumed dead, although his body was never recovered.

His remarkable story has gained such notoriety that it inspired the film The One That Got Away.

The house on Laughton Crescent

But of course, with war comes tragic deaths.

In September 1940 all five members of the Evans family died when a Fairey Battle light bomber plunged into their home.

Alice and Albert Evans, aged 28 and their children, Ronald, aged eight, Alice, aged six and John, aged two, died in their house on Laughton Crescent on the Ruffs estate.

Hucknall honours its wartime history in several interesting ways, one of which is through its street names.

Many streets in Hucknall commemorate individuals who served in World War II.

For instance, Lovesey Avenue is named after Alfred Syril Lovesey, while Shepherd Street pays tribute to Captain Ronald Shepherd.

These names not only recognize the courage and contributions of these remarkable individuals but also help preserve their legacies within the community.

It’s a meaningful way to remember and respect our local heroes.