Students were dressed to impress at the National Academy prom.Students were dressed to impress at the National Academy prom.
Students were dressed to impress at the National Academy prom.

Hucknall National Academy students dressed to impress at summer prom

By John Smith
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 16:46 BST
Summer is here and for the students at National Academy in Hucknall, that meant putting on all their finery for their annual summer prom.

And as these photos from the night show, everyone looked fantastic as they celebrated the end of their school year as a range of different styles and outfits all came together to create a glittering and glamourous night.

Sharp dressed men

1. Hucknall National Prom 2024

Sharp dressed menPhoto: Submitted

Photo Sales
Young men and women all looked smart and stylish

2. Hucknall National Prom 2024

Young men and women all looked smart and stylishPhoto: Submitted

Photo Sales
Students took the chance to really dress up

3. Hucknall National Prom 2024

Students took the chance to really dress upPhoto: Submitted

Photo Sales
Blue is the colour for these two ladies

4. Hucknall National Prom 2024

Blue is the colour for these two ladiesPhoto: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Hucknall

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.