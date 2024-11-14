Hucknall National C of E Primary School children create Remembrance poppy display

By Lou Brimle
Contributor
Published 14th Nov 2024, 14:05 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2024, 16:32 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Children at Hucknall National C of E Primary School have created their own Remembrance poppy display at school with the help of creative Teaching Assistant, Linda Butler.

Children made their own poppies from various materials including one made entirely of Lego.

Pupil Clara, age 7, even created an aeroplane for the display. She said, “I have made an aeroplane with poppies flying down. We have made a poppy display to remember the soldiers who have been in all of the wars. Everyone at school has helped to make our display, especially Mrs Butler.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Teaching Assistant, Linda Butler said, “Our school recognises the importance and value in sharing remembrance with the whole community. It is crucial that our pupils know and understand the meaning and importance of remembrance.

Children’s Remembrance display at Hucknall National C of E Primary School.Children’s Remembrance display at Hucknall National C of E Primary School.
Children’s Remembrance display at Hucknall National C of E Primary School.

"The display at Hucknall National Primary School has been created by our pupils and their families after we asked for their contributions towards this unique memorial, and we are so proud to share what they have created.”

Related topics:Lego
News you can trust since 1904
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice