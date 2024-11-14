Hucknall National C of E Primary School children create Remembrance poppy display
Children made their own poppies from various materials including one made entirely of Lego.
Pupil Clara, age 7, even created an aeroplane for the display. She said, “I have made an aeroplane with poppies flying down. We have made a poppy display to remember the soldiers who have been in all of the wars. Everyone at school has helped to make our display, especially Mrs Butler.”
Teaching Assistant, Linda Butler said, “Our school recognises the importance and value in sharing remembrance with the whole community. It is crucial that our pupils know and understand the meaning and importance of remembrance.
"The display at Hucknall National Primary School has been created by our pupils and their families after we asked for their contributions towards this unique memorial, and we are so proud to share what they have created.”