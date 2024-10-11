Hucknall National C of E Primary School children enjoy a fun day focussing on their wellbeing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hucknall National Church of England Primary School children have enjoyed a special day focussing on their mental and physical wellbeing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children dressed in colours they felt reflected different emotions and started the day off positively with a free breakfast, -discussing the importance of healthy food to activate their brains and bodies.

Children also took part in breathing exercises, learning ways to manage big emotions and to develop resilience to support their learning, said Head Teacher, Sarah Barratt. “At Hucknall National C of E Primary School, we understand the importance of being healthy in mind and body. It is crucial that our pupils feel happy and safe at school and that we equip them with the skills to be able to manage their emotions and challenges of life in a calm environment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Key Stage 1 and Early Years Foundation Stage, children took part in art therapy classes and relaxing spa activities. Key Stage 2 children also completed a carousel of activities focused on understanding the importance of different emotions, and how they can be used positively in various situations.

Headteacher Sarah Barratt with children on their health and wellbeing day.

All of the children took part in extra sport, games, and breathing activities, exploring how their mental health starts with looking after their bodies.

Pupil, Esmae, aged 10 said, “Looking after your emotions is important to keep your body and mind healthy. You can then focus on your learning.”

Fellow pupil Maximus, aged 10, agreed saying, “If you feel good about yourself, you will feel good about your learning. I know this will help me do even better at school.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eliana, aged 6 enjoyed taking part in the day saying, “We have done lots of games and exercise. Keeping moving makes us healthy in our body and minds.”

Head teacher Sarah Barratt said children responded well to the day, commenting, “We know that being happy and healthy supports children in being resilient and accelerates progress in their education. It is wonderful to support our pupils with skills for life and having lots of fun at the same time too!”

Pupil, Jackson, aged 10 found the breathing exercises useful saying, “I really enjoyed doing some meditation today. We used a star projector and thought about good memories. I feel so relaxed and happy at school.”

Kaelan, age 6 said there were lots of things to enjoy during the day. “I enjoyed seeing everyone dressed in comfortable clothes and in the colours of their favourite emotions. The teachers got dressed up too which makes it more fun!”