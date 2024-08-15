Hucknall National celebrates great A-level results

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Students at the National Church of England Academy in Hucknall, part of the Minster Trust for Education (MITRE), were celebrating this morning as they received their A-level results.

The overall performance was positive, with many students achieving personal successes.

Their resilience through the challenging times of their secondary education has ultimately led to an outstanding set of results with 17 per cent of students gaining A*- A grades, 40 per cent gaining A*- B grades, and 71 per cent receiving A* - C.

Ninety-one per cent of students were accepted to their first choice of university and two students were accepted to Oxbridge Universities.

Odetta (off to Oxford) and Mr Brailsford (head teacher)

Headteacher Martin Brailsford was present to share in the celebrations and said: “We are incredibly proud of our students' achievements, and it is immensely rewarding to see so many progressing to their chosen destinations and next steps.

"We extend our best wishes to all of our students as they move forward on their journey”.

There have been a number of notable successes from students – top performing student at the academy were Jacob, who achieved an impressive two A* grades and two A grades (in history, EQP, biology and maths) and will be going to study law at the University of Oxford.

Meanwhile, Harry who achieved an impressive four A grades (in chemistry, physics, mathematics and further mathematics) and will be studying Physics at the University of York.

Jasmine and Archie-Roselle (off to Druham and Warwick)

The most improved student was Billy, his superb progress means that he will be now going to study physiotherapy at the University of Sheffield Hallam.

Other great individual successes include Jasmine and Archie-Roselle who both achieved an A*, two As and a B and will be going to study at the University of Durham (biological science) and the University of Warwick (psychology) respectively.

Odetta achieved three grade As and a grade B and will be studying history at the University of Oxford.

Kelly Wall, assistant headteacher with responsibility for sixth form, said: “I am immensely proud of all our students and their accomplishments.

Jacob (off to Oxford)

"They are valued members of our school community who have shown remarkable resilience in recent years.

"I wish them every success in their future careers”.

Jude Cliffman, head of Hucknall Sixth Form Centre, added: “It has been a privilege to witness the growth and dedication of this year’s year 13 students over the past two years.

"They have not only invested in their own learning but also supported each other as a close-knit community.

"Their excellent results are a testament to their talent and hard work, and they are now ready to embark on the next exciting chapter of their lives”.

Mrs Wall added: “We are drawing students from across Nottinghamshire due to our high standards of teaching, excellent student outcomes, and diverse range of courses.

"There is still limited availability for individuals to join us in September and we hope these results demonstrate how the centre can help all students achieve their aspirations”.

Kirsty Cowley, chair of governors, commented: “I am incredibly proud of our outstanding young people for their remarkable dedication, hard work, and resilience throughout their A-level journey.

"These results reflect their determination and the steadfast support of our committed teaching staff.

"As chair of governors, I applaud our students for their achievements and eagerly anticipate the positive impact they will make as they embark on the next chapter of their academic and personal lives.”