Hucknall pupils and staff enjoy in-school street party to celebrate VE Day

A Hucknall school celebrated the 80th anniversary of VE Day in style – with a big in-school street party.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff and pupils at Broomhill Junior School dressed up in 1940s-style clothes for the day on May 8 and enjoyed a full day of VE Day-themed activities

In the morning, children listened to speeches from VE Day itself from Sir Winston Churchill and members of the Royal family, as well as looking back images of street parties from across the country from back in 1945.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school then marked two-minutes’ silence in assembly and sang the song We Remember.

Pupils at Broomhill Junior School all got dressed up in 1940s-style costumes to celebrate VE Day. Photo: Submitted

Then in the afternoon, the school held its own big street party outside with long tables for everyone to sit around.

Children brought their own party food and there was also music and games.

Andrew Beckinsale-Yates, head teacher, said: “We had about 80 children and 40 staff taking part and everyone had a brilliant time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think it’s really nice and right that we teach children about the war and about those who gave their lives and what they gave up for us and that children respect that and it also gives the message to them not to waste that freedom those brave people fought so hard for.

Everyone got into the costume spirit with everything from military members to ordinary members of the wartime public. Photo: Submitted

"The children got a huge amount out of the day.

"As a school, we always Armistice Day and any special days like that and we annually attend the Cenotpah on Titchfield Park for Remembrance Day and I think it’s very important that we do our bit to try and remember.”