Hucknall school to get new roof to make it more environmentally friendly

National Academy on Annesley Road is one of a group of schools across Nottinghamshire that is set to benefit from a funding pot which will be used to improve, upgrade, and replace existing facilities, with several schools in the county becoming more environmentally friendly due to new heating systems and better insulation.

Twenty one improvement projects at 14 different primary and secondary schools will go ahead after successful bids to the government’s Condition Improvement Fund (CIF).

The CIF is an annual bidding round where eligible schools can apply for funding so they can improve or expand their facilities.

The National Academy, Hucknall.

Coun Sam Smith, vice-chairman of Nottinghamshire County Council’s children and young people’s committee, said: “I’m very pleased that schools in our county have been able to secure this extra government funding.

"It’s great news for schools in Nottinghamshire, and it means better facilities for our children and young people.

“Many of these new projects will mean our schools will become more environmentally friendly, using more efficient and sustainable heating systems and better insultation.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​