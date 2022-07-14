The Broomhill Road school has been selected as one of 61 education settings around the country to get state-of-the-art upgrades as part of the government’s School Rebuilding Programme.

They will share a staggering funding pot of more than £1 billion.

Head teacher Andrew Beckinsale-Yates said: “I am delighted that our school has made it on to the School Rebuilding Programme.

Head teacher Andrew Beckinsale-Yates and pupils celebrate the news

"This is exciting news and this investment means that our pupils will have better facilities and a much-improved learning environment to inspire them to achieve their best.

"We look forward to sharing more information with families and the community as the plans progress.”

The school caters for around 250 pupils and was rated ‘Good’ in its last inspection by the education watchdog OFSTED.

Full details of what work will be done at the school are yet to be revealed.

But central to plans would be creating modern, fit-for-purpose classrooms. Some schools will get new sports halls, music rooms, science labs and dining areas as part of the project.

Councillor Tracey Taylor, Cabinet member for children and young People at Notts County Council, said: “This is great news for staff, pupils and parents at Broomhill.

“Investing in our schools means better learning environments and better facilities.

"And it means that many hundreds of our Nottinghamshire young people will benefit from new, modern, energy-efficient school buildings.

“Nottinghamshire children deserve the very best, and I’m very proud of the record this administration has on investing in our schools and young people’s future.

“We look forward to working with Department of Education and others to bring this announcement to reality as quickly as possible and we will be keeping a close eye on the second round (where other Nottinghamshire schools have made bids) when it is announced later this year.”

Coun Keith Girling, Cabinet member for economic development and asset management at the ocunty council also welcomed the news and said that making sure pupils attended schools where the buildings were fit for purpose was a key focus over the last decade.

He added: “Investment in the future of our children’s education is a priority for any local authority and we’re delighted that work to improve Broomhill Junior School is now set to get underway.

Hucknall’s MP, Mark Spencer, was told Broomhill had been selected for funding by Secretary of State for Education, James Cleverly.

“This is incredible news both for the teachers and pupils of Broomhill Junior School, but also for Hucknall,” said Mr Spencer.

"To be selected by the Department for Education as one of 61 schools is an achievement to be proud of, and I cannot wait to see how the projects at Broomhill progress.

“I welcome the Government’s firm commitment to ensuring that our nation’s children have access to a world-class education within state-of-the-art facilities as, since 2010, around 500 schools nationwide have been refurbished or rebuilt under Government-funded programmes.”